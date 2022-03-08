robbery

Cheltenham Twp., Philadelphia police search for suspects wanted in crime spree

Police say at least one suspect is behind seven crimes that occurred from January to March.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Cheltenham, Philly police search for suspects in crime spree

CHELTENHAM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials are looking for suspects who they say are engaging in a crime spree across Philadelphia and Cheltenham Township, targeting businesses and stealing thousands of dollars.

"If you're a small business owner, that obviously means you're trying to make a living and it's just hard in Philadelphia, in general, trying to make a living," said Serea Mosley of University City. "Being robbed or targeted is something that's totally not cool."

Police say at least one suspect is behind seven crimes that occurred from January to March. Officials said the victims are similar and the modus operandi is the same.

Aman Kaur and her family found themselves the victim of a crime on January 24, after discovering their gas station on 6200 North Broad Street wasransacked.

Police said three men broke into their store at 4 a.m., forced open registers, gambling machines, stole lottery tickets and made off with more than $21,000.

"Then, they tried breaking in again and it was like two times in a row. Being a small business owner, we are dealing with a lot of economic crisis and all these break-ins are just killing us in a way," said Kaur, a manager for the store.

Kaur and her family are hardly alone.

Three days later police said one suspect attempted to break into the Royal Meats Market on the 1600 block of Wadsworth Avenue. The suspect attempted to pry open the back door first with a tow cable and then a crowbar.

"Maybe this is the sign that we move on to some other business or go online or something," said Kaur. "Now it's not generating money, it's taking our saved money so it's kind of sad."

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call police at 215-686-3353.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cheltenham townshipphiladelphiacrimepennsylvania newsbusinessrobberyphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBBERY
Philly murder possibly connected to corner store beating: Police
Suspect arrested, charged in connection with Rite Aid robberies
Suspect smashes open video game machine inside Philly gas station
Couple robbed by group of men while leaving bar: Police
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia police officer who shot 12-year-old to be dismissed
AccuWeather: Waking up to wet snow and a cold rain Wednesday
Officials: Crash leaves 1 person dead on Route 55 in Gloucester Co.
Biden bans Russian oil imports, warns of 'costs' to Americans
CB West choir director molested 2 former students, DA says
Surging gas prices hitting rideshare drivers hard
HBCU students give up spring break to volunteer at Philly schools
Show More
Local residents send donation items to help Ukraine
'Don't Say Gay' bill passed by Florida legislature, heads to DeSantis
Man charged in triple stabbing that injured mom, 2 kids in Mayfair
Masks to be optional in Philly public, archdiocesan schools
McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi all suspend business in Russia
More TOP STORIES News