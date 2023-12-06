Philadelphia leaders announce renewed focus on shoplifters in wake of deadly Macy's stabbing

There is a renewed focus on shoplifters in Philadelphia in the wake of a deadly stabbing at the Center City Macy's.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There is a renewed focus on shoplifters in Philadelphia in the wake of a deadly stabbing at Macy's in Center City.

District Attorney Larry Krasner joined state and local representatives, including SEPTA and Philadelphia police, a day after a man stopped for shoplifting hats came back 13 minutes later and stabbed two Macy's security guards, killing 27-year-old Eric Harrison.

The other security guard, 23-year-old Christian Mitchell, was slashed while running to Harrison's aid. The suspect, 30-year-old Tyrone Tunnell, is now charged with murder and related offenses.

Court records show Tunnell has a history of mostly retail theft and drug-related cases in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery counties. There was also an active warrant for his arrest in Delaware County.

Tuesday, Krasner defended his retail theft policy, which was instituted in 2018, that can leave some offenders with just a summary offense. He discussed the newly formed task force that will focus solely on retail theft.

Krasner and other elected officials appealed to businesses to report petty crime because it paints a larger picture of repeat offenders.

"Those businesses who that experienced situations like this one or similar -- I encourage you to reach out and report what is happening," said Philadelphia city councilmember Quetcy Lozada. "It is important to work. It is how we will be able to track incidents and those who are perpetrating, those conducting this type of business and it will be the only way we can create safer neighborhoods."

"I still intend to bring my five children, my wife and neighbors here to shop to make sure they know I believe this city is still safe. And I believe it is," said fellow Philadelphia city councilmember Mike Driscoll.