Victim identified in fatal stabbing at Center City Macy's; murder charge approved

The guard who was killed has been identified by family members as 27-year-old Eric Harrison.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News has learned the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office approved charges including murder and related offenses Tuesday after a security guard was fatally stabbed at the Macy's department store in Center City.

Authorities haven't officially named the person who has been charged.

However, Action News sources identified the suspect arrested in this case as 30-year-old Tyrone Tunnell.

One security guard was killed and another was wounded after a stabbing on Monday morning at the Macy's department store in Center City Philadelphia.

According to court documents, Tunnell has been arrested more than a dozen times for retail theft, robbery and drug offenses across the region, including Philadelphia and Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery counties.

The stabbing happened around 11 a.m. Monday inside the store located at 13th and Market streets.

Sources say Tunnell was the man who was stopped by security after trying to steal several hats. The hats were retrieved and the suspect was let go.

1 of 8 Pictured: The scene outside the Macy's store at 13th and Market streets in Center City Philadelphia after one security guard was killed and another was wounded in a stabbing.

However, the suspect came back about 15 minutes and fatally stabbed one of the guards, identified by family members as 27-year-old Eric Harrison.

Eric Harrison

Another guard, identified by police as a 23-year-old man, intervened and suffered wounds to his face and arm.

Tunnell was eventually taken into custody at the Somerset SEPTA station in the Kensington section of the city. Police say he was positively identified by witnesses.

Interim Philadelphia Police Commissioner John Stanford holds a news conference on a fatal stabbing at the Macy's store in Center City Philadelphia.

Macy's is one of the locations in Center City that has been hit the hardest with retail theft. That Macy's location has filed over 250 reports of retail theft this year, Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford said on Monday.

Macy's released a statement about this incident:

We are heartbroken about the incident that took place today at Macy's Center City. The store will temporarily remain closed as we work with law enforcement on this investigation and defer any further comments about the case to them. Ensuring the safety and well-being of our customers and colleagues is always our top priority.

Macy's has not said when it expects the store to reopen.