FYI Philly

Vientiane Cafe, Sazon and Ralph's Italian Restaurant are 'firsts' in Philadelphia dining scene

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia is a city of firsts, and that pioneering spirit also extends to the food scene.

Vientiane Cafe opened the city's first Laotian restaurant in 2002 in West Philadelphia. The family-run spot has been doing takeout and delivery only during the pandemic, serving Laotian specialties like Naam, laab, homemade Laotian sausage and sticky rice.

Vientiane Cafe | Facebook | Instagram
4728 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19143
215=726-1095

Vientiane Bistro
2537 Kensington Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19125
267-703-8199

Sazon Restaurant lays claim to being the first traditional Venezuelan Restaurant in the state of Pennsylvania.

Chef/Owner Judith Suzarra-Campbell was raised in a family of cooks and brought those recipes here when she moved to Philadelphia.

During the pandemic, she and her husband, Robert, have been relying on regulars for takeout and delivery. Judy has been selling her famous arepas frozen so you can heat and eat any time, while Robert is the restaurant's in-house chocolate master.

Sazon Restaurant | Instagram
941 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123

215-763-2500

When it comes to firsts, nobody beats Ralph's in South Philadelphia. Opened in 1900, it is the oldest Italian restaurant in America and still using the recipes brought over from Italy. You'll find favorites like three-layer lasagna, meatballs and antipasto on the menu. The restaurant is also selling quarts of its gravy and yes, of course, they call it gravy.

Ralph's Italian Restaurant | Facebook
760 S 9th St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147
215-627-6011
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiafyi italianfyi phillyfyi restaurantsbe localish philadelphiabe localish
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
FYI Philly's Jan. 21 episode: Watch now, stream on 6abc app
Nourish Philly, All the Way Live are serving Philly with healthy, tasty eats
Cake & Joe, Cafe Couleur give Philly's coffee scene a jolt
3 new beer and cider spots offering outdoor eats and takeout
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy today, but wintry mix on the way
4 family members found dead inside Chester County home
Accused Capitol rioter's brother is Secret Service agent
Police search for missing 6-year-old last seen in Montco
CDC: Only 10 of 4M with Moderna vaccine had severe allergic reaction
Biden to sign exec order for govt to buy more US goods
NJ opens call center for COVID vaccine registration
Show More
Rudy Giuliani sued for more than $1B by Dominion Voting
House sending Trump impeachment to Senate, GOP opposes trial
Pa. congresswoman speaks about impeachment trial
SpaceX launches record number of satellites into orbit
3 shot in SW Philly; 18-year-old shot on SEPTA platform Sunday
More TOP STORIES News