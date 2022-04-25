double shooting

36 shots fired: Man, innocent bystander on bicycle injured in Lawncrest shooting

Police say the bystander was able to pedal home and get someone to drive him to the hospital.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 shot including bystander in Lawncrest

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two gunmen fired dozens of bullets in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia, striking their intended target and an innocent bystander, police say.

The shooting happened on Rosalie Street near Rising Sun Avenue just before 1 a.m. Monday.

Police say the intended target, a 27-year-old man, was shot in the abdomen and both legs.

"We're being told by family members that he was on his phone outside standing on his front steps, when a car pulled up and, we believe, two individuals exited that vehicle and fired a total of 36 shots," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The 27-year-old was rushed into surgery at Einstein Medical Center with critical wounds.

A 51-year-old man riding his bicycle in the area was also struck in the stomach.

Police say he was able to pedal home and get someone to drive him to the hospital.

He is in stable condition at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The search for the shooters is underway.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashootingdouble shooting
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOUBLE SHOOTING
Police: 2 teens injured, 1 woman dead in separate Philly shootings
2 shot at football field near Temple's campus: Police
Philly bar argument leads to double shooting: Police
Weekend fatal shooting victims identified as 2 Philly men, Montco teen
TOP STORIES
Best friend, principal among mourners after fire kills father, 3 kids
Rape, 2 stabbings on SEPTA under investigation
Officials urge residents to check their smoke alarms
Kyle Schwarber ejected from Philadelphia Phillies' 1-0 loss after l...
WHO: 1 child has died in mystery liver disease outbreak
AccuWeather: Cloudy Start To The Week
Russian advance in Ukraine slow; US says Moscow 'is failing'
Show More
Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Easter with different mood in 2022
Joel Embiid says he will 'keep playing' through thumb sprain after ...
Deputy climbs building to rescue baby from Orlando apartment fire
100th birthday celebration for one of the 1st Black U.S. Marines
Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins
More TOP STORIES News