36 shots fired: Man, innocent bystander on bicycle injured in Lawncrest shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two gunmen fired dozens of bullets in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia, striking their intended target and an innocent bystander, police say.The shooting happened on Rosalie Street near Rising Sun Avenue just before 1 a.m. Monday.Police say the intended target, a 27-year-old man, was shot in the abdomen and both legs."We're being told by family members that he was on his phone outside standing on his front steps, when a car pulled up and, we believe, two individuals exited that vehicle and fired a total of 36 shots," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said.The 27-year-old was rushed into surgery at Einstein Medical Center with critical wounds.A 51-year-old man riding his bicycle in the area was also struck in the stomach.Police say he was able to pedal home and get someone to drive him to the hospital.He is in stable condition at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.The search for the shooters is underway.