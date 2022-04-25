PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards talks with 'The Money Coach' - Lynette Khalfani-Cox, about tips on how to best manage your budget during these times of inflation.
They discuss a host of topics including ways to save on big ticket consumer products, gas and summer travel, the best way to get rid of debt amid inflation, should you get rid of your car, and why 'splurging' on that latte is a GOOD thing.
Solid tips are shared for everyone looking to stretch their dollar further these days.
Struggling with the rising price of food, gas? Here's how to manage your budget during inflation
