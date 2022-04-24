our america

Community members gather to celebrate 100th birthday for former Montford Point Marine

Willis received multiple honors, including a citation from the City of Philadelphia and awards from Post 21.
By and Todd Haas
EMBED <>More Videos

Montford Point Marine turns 100

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An extraordinary milestone celebration took place Saturday at the American Legion Post 21 in Philadelphia.

Former Commander of Post 21, Albert Willis, celebrated his 100th birthday with all of his friends and family.

People came from all over to pay their respects and to snap a photo with Willis. The welcome party included a drum line which Willis joyfully payed salutes to for their performance.

The 100-year-old veteran was overwhelmed by all the love and support from his friends. "Nobody is promised everything, so thank God for 100" said Willis.

Amongst the crowd of friends were a few Montford Point Marines, a group that Willis also belongs to.

The Montford Point Marines was the first group of African American Marines which were allowed to enlist in 1942.

About 20,000 African American men trained at a segregated recruit training facility in Jacksonville, North Carolina, named Montford Point from 1942 to 1949.

In 2012 they were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal by the U.S. Congress.

"For years, he's always inspired us with his stories about the wars and things like that" said Willis' son Robert Percell.

Willis received multiple honors, including a citation from the City of Philadelphia and awards from Post 21.

Willis finished his thank you speech by saying, "I'll be with you, I'll be with you all the way, and thankyou very much."

The Montford Point Marine Association is currently looking for members or family members of Montford Point Marines in order to give them their gold medals.

If you believe you have a connection, please reach out to 6abc's Race and Culture Unit.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiaour americamontford point marinesrace and culture 6abcrace and culture
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OUR AMERICA
Special exhibition in NYC marks 50 years of Title IX
What is Title IX?
Our America: Health Equity & COVID | Watch now
Our America: New Frontier of Voting Rights
TOP STORIES
Officials: 4 dead, including 3 children after Kensington fire
Woman shot, killed in city's Frankford section
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Milder
Joel Embiid says he will 'keep playing' through thumb sprain after ...
Suspect sought for shooting in East Mt. Airy
Former rugby star killed in Texas crash caused by teen driver: Sheriff
Stolen car crashes into T-Mobile store in Hunting Park
Show More
Suspect arrested in Philly stabbing, may be linked to death of woman
Philadelphia Clef Club resumes hosting jazz concerts
Police: 2 teens injured, 1 woman dead in separate Philly shootings
Siakam scores 34 as Raptors avoid sweep, beat 76ers 110-102
Truck nearly hits school bus filled with kids in Ohio
More TOP STORIES News