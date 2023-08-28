Philadelphia remembrance walk honors those who died from drug overdoses

In its 7th year, organizers will walk from Huntingdon SEPTA station and stop at prevention point, before ending at McPherson Square, where they will light candles and say aloud the names of those who have died.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As overdose deaths continue to climb, families, friends, and even those in the midst of their own battles with addiction are planning a tribute to loved ones who lost their lives to the struggle.

Stephanie didn't want to give her last name or show her face. She's been living on the streets of Kensington for the last two years, but battling her own opioid addiction for the last 25.

"I struggle every day, but trying to get better," she said.

Britt Carpenter is in recovery and does outreach.

This is the ground zero for Philadelphia's opioid epidemic. He and other nonprofit organizations will be holding a remembrance walk for those who've died from drug overdoses.

"We've lost so many people, so many people to overdoses," he said.

"And it's really important to honor those who are with us because every overdose is somebody's somebody," said Carpenter.

In its seventh year, organizers will walk from SEPTA's Huntingdon Station to McPherson Square beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday. There they will light candles and say aloud the names of those who have died.