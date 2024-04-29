Philadelphia barber shop helps high school students learn entrepreneurial skills while giving back

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Good Morning America was in North Philadelphia on Monday, highlighting a barber shop that not only helps high school students learn to be entrepreneurs but also gives back to the community.

In the heart of the city, there's a contagious camaraderie found at Mustang Barber Shop inside Dobbins Technical High School, where the barbers behind the clippers are actually some of the high school students.

"It's a fun experience," said student Kasseam Johnson. "You just come in here and be yourself."

The program prepares these high school students to become licensed barbers.

GMA corespondent Janai Norman explained that these students learn how to cut hair and also how to run a business.

"We are the only barbershop program within our city," said Principal Shervon Thompson. "Our students can actually walk out being an entrepreneur."

On top of learning about tapers and fades, these students are also giving back.

Faheem Alexander has worked with celebrities. He now runs the program and says giving back to the community is an important piece.

"Dobbins just went to Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church on Saturday, and we gave haircuts there," said teacher Angela Miller. "If you give a student a career, you're giving them an opportunity. You're giving them the sky. The sky's the limit."

"If you are in need of haircuts, please come to the school. The haircuts are free," Alexander added. "You can get your dreadlocks done for free. You can get facials for free."

But before GMA left town, they had a surprise for these students and teachers.

Not only did Philly's own Questlove give a special shotuout, but they also got a surprise from the grooming company Bevel.

"This is such a big blessing, beyond measures," Miller said during the surprise.

"Thank you all for coming to the school and recognizing us, thank you so much," added student Paige Perry.