Ron Jaworski's Eagles Week 3 preview: Birds look to go 3-0 vs Buccaneers on Monday Night Football

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In this week's Three and Out with Ron Jaworski, Jaws breaks down the matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football live on 6abc.

Watch as Jaws dives into the A.J. Brown-Jalen Hurts dust up, the young D-Line making an impact and how the Birds should attack Todd Bowles.

1st Down: A lot was made about AJ Brown's frustration on the sidelines last game. How would getting him involved early help the passing attack going?

2nd Down: The secondary has struggled so far but the D-line is feasting on opponents. What is the tape showing you about Jalen Carter, Josh Sweat and Co.?

3rd Down: The Bucs defense is scary with 8 sacks and 5 takeaways in 2 games. Which unit's success will be more important to victory: The Eagles' run game or pass game?

Jaws' Prediction: Eagles 27, Bucs 24

Jaws' Record: 2-0