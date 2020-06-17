Sports

Eagles add 8 new cheerleaders to 2020 Cheer Team

The Eagles announce new members to the 2020 Cheer Team! (Philadelphia Eagles)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles didn't let social distancing stop them from adding new members to the Eagles Cheer Team.

For the first time ever, the auditions were conducted virtually.

According to the Eagles, a record high 576 candidates applied, spanning across 23 states in addition to Canada, Japan and Mexico. Over the course of two months and several elimination rounds, 30 contestants made it to the final audition, which consisted of a choreographed dance routine and an in-depth business interview.

On Tuesday, the Eagles announced eight new members to the 2020 squad. They include a physical therapist from Glenside, a Doylestown native studying neuroscience, a professional dance who studied at the University of the Arts, a doctoral student from Philadelphia, a Temple graduate who is an intern at NASA, and a 13-year Air Force veteran.

They were given the news during a surprise virtual call with the Eagles.



Here is more about each new member:

Adriana Alfaro

Adriana Alfaro

Philadelphia Eagles



Adriana is from Arlington, Virginia. She served 13 years active duty in the Air Force and is currently employed at DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency). Adriana earned a B.S. degree inHuman Resource Management and a B.S. degree in Business Administration from the University of Maryland University College (UMUC).

Latik Jefferson

Latik Jefferson

Philadelphia Eagles



Latik is from Brooklyn, New York. He is a professional dancer and earned a BFA degree in dance from the University of the Arts.

Kyle Kammerle

Kyle Kammerle

Philadelphia Eagles



Kyle is from Glenside, Pennsylvania. He is currently a physical therapist and adjunct professor. He earned a Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Arcadia University, as well as a B.S. degree in biology with a biomedical concentration.

Lisa Liu

Lisa Liu

Philadelphia Eagles



Lisa is from New York City. She is currently a marketing manager and editor-in-chief for Inside Hotels magazine. She earned a Master of management and hospitality from Cornell University and a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and accounting from Simon Fraser University.

Kailyn Obetz

Kailyn Obetz

Philadelphia Eagles



Kailyn is from Doylestown, Pennsylvania. She graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Science in behavioral and cognitive neuroscience. She plans to pursue an MBA and obtain a career conducting and interpreting neuroscience research.

Cristina Rosano

Cristina Rosano

Philadelphia Eagles



Cristina is from West Chester, Pennsylvania. She is currently a Doctor of Optometry. She attended Virginia Tech and earned a Bachelor of Science in human nutrition, foods and exercise before pursuing a Doctorate of Optometry from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.

Mya Sims

Mya Sims

Philadelphia Eagles



Mya is from Asbury Park, New Jersey. She is currently a budget and contract management/launch services intern at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) at the John F. Kennedy Space Center. She is a 2020 graduate of the Fox School of Business at Temple University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing.

Allison Tuso

Allison Tuso

Philadelphia Eagles



Allison is from Philadelphia. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in child development from California Polytechnic State University and is currently pursuing a Doctorate in occupational therapy at Thomas Jefferson University.

Kyle Kammerle and Latik Jefferson join Kyle Tanguay as the male members of the squad. Last year, Tanguay was named the first male cheerleader in three decades. He went on to be a contestant on American Idol.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaaction news sportsphiladelphia eaglescheerleading
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged with sexually abusing 2 teens in Bucks Co.
Woman charged after 2 Philly police vehicles set on fire during unrest
Fireworks frustrating city residents after recent ATM explosions
3 states report record-breaking 1-day increases in COVID-19 cases
AccuWeather: More Clouds Today, More Unsettled On Thursday
As protests rage, changes for Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben's brand
Florida woman, 15 friends contract COVID-19 after dining out
Show More
Kenney designates Juneteenth as official city holiday
Local hospitals contending with economic shortfalls from COVID-19
iPhone shortcut helps record police interactions
Arrest warrant issued in connection with murder of transgender woman
Pro-police rally held at Columbus statue in South Philly
More TOP STORIES News