Eagles add 8 new cheerleaders to 2020 Cheer Team

For the first time ever, the auditions were conducted virtually.
According to the Eagles, a record high 576 candidates applied, spanning across 23 states in addition to Canada, Japan and Mexico. Over the course of two months and several elimination rounds, 30 contestants made it to the final audition, which consisted of a choreographed dance routine and an in-depth business interview.
On Tuesday, the Eagles announced eight new members to the 2020 squad. They include a physical therapist from Glenside, a Doylestown native studying neuroscience, a professional dance who studied at the University of the Arts, a doctoral student from Philadelphia, a Temple graduate who is an intern at NASA, and a 13-year Air Force veteran.
They were given the news during a surprise virtual call with the Eagles.
What’s better than becoming a 2020 Eagles Cheer Team Member? Announcing it yourself.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/iyDBCgVK3J— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 17, 2020
Here is more about each new member:
Adriana Alfaro
Adriana is from Arlington, Virginia. She served 13 years active duty in the Air Force and is currently employed at DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency). Adriana earned a B.S. degree inHuman Resource Management and a B.S. degree in Business Administration from the University of Maryland University College (UMUC).
Latik Jefferson
Latik is from Brooklyn, New York. He is a professional dancer and earned a BFA degree in dance from the University of the Arts.
Kyle Kammerle
Kyle is from Glenside, Pennsylvania. He is currently a physical therapist and adjunct professor. He earned a Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Arcadia University, as well as a B.S. degree in biology with a biomedical concentration.
Lisa Liu
Lisa is from New York City. She is currently a marketing manager and editor-in-chief for Inside Hotels magazine. She earned a Master of management and hospitality from Cornell University and a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and accounting from Simon Fraser University.
Kailyn Obetz
Kailyn is from Doylestown, Pennsylvania. She graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Science in behavioral and cognitive neuroscience. She plans to pursue an MBA and obtain a career conducting and interpreting neuroscience research.
Cristina Rosano
Cristina is from West Chester, Pennsylvania. She is currently a Doctor of Optometry. She attended Virginia Tech and earned a Bachelor of Science in human nutrition, foods and exercise before pursuing a Doctorate of Optometry from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.
Mya Sims
Mya is from Asbury Park, New Jersey. She is currently a budget and contract management/launch services intern at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) at the John F. Kennedy Space Center. She is a 2020 graduate of the Fox School of Business at Temple University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing.
Allison Tuso
Allison is from Philadelphia. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in child development from California Polytechnic State University and is currently pursuing a Doctorate in occupational therapy at Thomas Jefferson University.
Kyle Kammerle and Latik Jefferson join Kyle Tanguay as the male members of the squad. Last year, Tanguay was named the first male cheerleader in three decades. He went on to be a contestant on American Idol.