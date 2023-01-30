'She loves the Birds': Eagles fans get engaged during Broad Street celebrations

The couple said they plan to have green in their color scheme and any Sunday in the fall is off-limits for the ceremony.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A South Philadelphia couple had two reasons to celebrate Sunday night, both their love of the Eagles and their own love story.

As Kevin Hartnett and Taylor Goldberg arrived on Broad Street Sunday night to revel in the NFC Championship win with the masses, Kevin dropped down on one knee and proposed to Taylor.

If you know anything about the two diehard Eagles fans, you'd know there was no better way for Kevin to propose.

"I didn't have any backup plan," Kevin joked, "but when I saw them (the 49ers) on their 4th quarterback of the season, I knew I was going to be proposing."

Kevin said he's been carrying around the ring for a couple of weeks hoping for the right moment. He started to think about their shared love for the Eagles.

"She loves the Birds. She's always the loudest one in the room," he said.

Taylor was raised in an Eagles-loving family, and Kevin's side takes fandom to the next level.

Kevin's dad John Hartnett spoke with Action News in an interview last week. He was featured as the super fan who has been to 324 consecutive Eagles home games.

Kevin could have gone with his dad to the NFC championship, but he had other plans.

"I was going to say, probably Monday," he said of when he decided to propose after the game.

Thankfully, the Eagles' victory was never in doubt and the party on Broad Street turned into a duel celebration for the happy couple.

"It was incredible, especially to have all that energy and then everyone just cheering for us, I mean I love looking at the video. They were literally people just stopped in their tracks and pointing like, 'Oh my God I can't believe this is happening,'" said Taylor.

The couple said they will have Eagles green in their color scheme for the wedding and any Sunday in the fall is off-limits for the ceremony.