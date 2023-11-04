Eagles fans gearing up for Cowboys game on Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sunday's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys is always one of the biggest matchups on the season schedule.

Fans have been flying into the city from all over to catch the big division rival game.

In town from the United Kingdom were 25 members of the "British Irish Eagles Fan Club."

"Is the hatred for Dallas as strong there as it is here?" Action News asked.

"Oh yeah," said Matt Mills, traveling from England. "100 percent, it's the same, absolutely the same."

"Saw the Eagles when they came to London a few years back, and that was quite lovely, but I don't know what to expect," said fellow Brit Darren Lawrence.

Mike Greeley came from New Hampshire for Sunday's game.

"Cowboys fans are just obnoxious. They always think they have the best teams, but they never do. When it comes down to it, people from Philly-- they're vicious," he said.

In Port Richmond, you can expect fireworks at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Bennet house is a house divided.

"It's gonna be hot, really hot!" said mom and Eagles fan, Marie. "There's going to be poms poms being thrown and yelling," says her daughter Tara, a Cowboys die-hard.

During Last October's Eagles/Dallas game, Alexis and Jess got engaged in their respective team jerseys.

Birds fans can hardly wait until Sunday afternoon.

"It's going to be electric," said Derek Patton from Ohio.