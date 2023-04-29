Philadelphia Eagles trade with Detroit Lions for RB D'Andre Swift

PHILADELPHIA -- The Detroit Lions are trading running back D'Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

A source told Schefter that the Lions are getting a fourth-round pick in 2025 in the trade, with the teams also swapping seventh-round picks this year.

Detroit Lions' D'Andre Swift during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay PackersSunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The trade comes after the Lions used their top pick in this year's draft on Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs, whom they selected No. 12 overall on Thursday.

The trade is a homecoming for Swift, who is from Philadelphia and went to high school at St. Joseph's Prep before attending college at Georgia -- which has accounted for three picks by the Eagles in this draft as of the fourth round.