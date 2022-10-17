Darius Slay gives football to Meek Mill after interception; celebs at Linc to see win over Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles are 6-0.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay knows the direction Philly sports is going right now.

"We up! Philly's up right now," cornerback Darius Slay said. "We're going up. Up, up, up."

Slay had one of the Eagles' three interceptions of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush during their Sunday Night Football 26-17 win.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson had the two others.

Earlier this season, Slay gave a ball from an interception to Sixers star James Harden.

This time around, he gave the ball to rapper Meek Mill.

"Special delivery, courtesy of @bigplay24slay," the Eagles tweeted.

Gardner-Johnson, who played with a left hand injury, has a tattoo in honor of Meek Mill on his right arm.

Mill was not the only celebrity at Lincoln Financial Field to see the Eagles go 6-0.

Questlove and Bradley Cooper, wearing an Allen Iverson T-shirt, were also at the game.

Joel Embiid and several other Sixers were at the game.

So was New Jersey native, Anaheim Angels slugger and Eagles fan Mike Trout.

First lady Jill Biden attended the game as part of cancer awareness night. Biden met with cancer patients, cancer survivors and their families.

She also chatted with Embiid and was at midfield for the coin toss.

------

The Associated Press contribute to this report.