Eagles' QB Joe Flacco aims to bring jobs to Pennsylvania under new venture

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- During the offseason, Audubon, New Jersey native Joe Flacco landed a job with the Philadelphia Eagles. Now he's trying to help others get hired.Flacco is teaming up with Nexii, a green construction company that's building a plant in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, which will create more than 200 jobs."It caught my attention because of the jobs it will create. It's near and dear to my heart because this is where my family is," said Flacco.Not only is Flacco going green with the Eagles, but the project he's invested in will be the first all green plant in the state.They will produce an alternative concrete for constructing buildings.The company says Nexiite is a proprietary, reduced-emissions concrete alternative, which is energy efficient and emits less carbon than traditional concrete.In addition, the company says, Nexiite is resistant to fire, disaster, water, mold, and climate change."You're going to be able to bring these building slabs onto the site and build in a few days, with no waste and once up way more efficient less energy to run the place," Flacco said.Flacco, 36, has started to think about life after football, but his number one focus next to his family is still playing for the Eagles."Whether we're winning or losing games, I'm sure I'll deal with both," Flacco added.