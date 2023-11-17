Philadelphia Eagles fans plan Kansas City takeover for MNF

You can watch the Eagles take on the Chiefs right here on 6abc at 8:15 p.m. Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans planning to travel to Kansas City for Monday Night Football better expect to pay up.

Travel experts say it's one of the hottest tickets of the year, and not just because of the Super Bowl rematch.

"Oh they're gonna hear us, they are absolutely going to hear us, they can guarantee that," said Samantha Ross from Haddon Township.

She's one of about 500 fans traveling with The Green Legion to the game. She bought her travel package months ago at a fraction of what fans are paying now.

SEE ALSO: Philly radio station punts Taylor Swift off weekend playlist ahead of Eagles-Chiefs game

Philly radio station punts Taylor Swift off weekend playlist ahead of Eagles-Chiefs game

"When I had other friends going in to purchase tickets, they said tickets, even in the upper levels, were astronomical -- like over $500," she said.

She's not that far off.

According to the Action News Data Journalism Team, the cheapest resale tickets are about $351, round trip flights are running for just shy of $600, and the cheapest hotel, again, no luxuries here, are $100 for two nights.

That means a budget package is still over $1,000.

SEE ALSO: Kelce brothers duet for 'A Philly Special Christmas Special' album set to be released

Kelce brothers duet for 'A Philly Special Christmas Special' album set to be released

Realistically, fans will pay much more.

"There's some late people that were dealing with that want to travel and you're looking at you know, $2,000 plus a person for that same package they could have purchased back in August," said Albert Cataline, the president of Major League Vacations.

Major League Vacations says this is one of the hottest tickets of the regular season. Why? There's some "bad blood" from the Super Bowl rematch, there's the superstar Kelce brothers, and there's a certain mastermind pop star expected to be in attendance with her Eagles fan parents.

SEE ALSO: Eagles' Jason Kelce not motivated by Super Bowl loss vs. Chiefs

"Really we have to stick to Mr. Swift," joked Michael Diaz, the director of social media for The Green Legion. "And if Mr. Swift is going be wearing red instead of his normal green he's been wearing his entire life, we might have some issues."

Some Eagles fans will be seeing red if Pennsylvania's own Taylor Swift isn't in midnight green. Still, while attendance is affecting ticket sales, the question is, will it affect the game?

"I can't say I've never sang along to a song, but the only Swift I looked at is the one on our team," said Ross.

That's D'Andre Swift for those wondering.

You can watch the Eagles take on the Chiefs right here on 6abc at 8:15 p.m. Monday.