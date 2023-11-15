Philly radio station punts Taylor Swift off weekend playlist ahead of Eagles-Chiefs game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Q102, Philadelphia's top 40 radio station, is punting Taylor Swift off their weekend playlist ahead of the Eagles and Chiefs Super Bowl LVII rematch on Monday night.

"The Eagles-Chiefs Game is Monday night, and we need the Birds to focus! Q102 Loves Taylor Swift as much as the rest of the world but this weekend, the only Swift and Kelce we recognize play for the Birds," said Q102 air personality and Program Director Buster Satterfield, an apparent reference to running back D'Andre Swift and center Jason Kelce.

But don't worry Swifties, Q102 will bring back the Berks County native's hits come Tuesday.

Rumors have been swirling for months that the pop superstar has been dating Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift most recently seemed to confirm the ongoing romance during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Saturday when she changed the lyrics to a line in her hit song "Karma," and Kelce was in the audience to catch it.

According to a video posted to TikTok from the show, Swift sang, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," changing the word originally written as "screen" to "Chiefs."

Another video posted on social media caught Swift running to greet Kelce with a kiss at the side of the stage after the show.

Swift's father, Scott Swift, who is an Eagles fan, was also seen wearing a red Kansas City Chiefs lanyard as he watched his daughter perform in Buenos Aires.

The move has left Eagles fans feeling some type of way. Swift, who is from West Reading, Pennsylvania, previously revealed her and her family's Eagles fandom during a May 2023 Eras Tour stop at Lincoln Financial Field.

It is not yet clear if Swift will attend Monday's game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, but she has previously attended four of Kelce's games.

Swift is scheduled to perform Sunday night in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, and is not scheduled to play again until Friday night in Sao Paulo, Brazil. So...anything is possible. And more importantly, if she does show up, whose colors will she be wearing?

Watch Monday Night Football at 8 p.m. on 6abc.

CNN contributed to this article.