What will success look like for Eagles' Nick Sirianni? There are many unknowns

The Jacksonville Jaguars have traded QB Gardner Minshew II to the Philadelphia Eagles -- what does that mean for the team?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Well, here we sit, the week of the Eagles season opener. So much has changed since the Birds last had a football game that counted.The weather is 40 degrees warmer, Doug Pederson is gone, Carson Wentz is gone and Zach Ertz is not gone.And with all of these knowns come so many unknowns. We have no idea if Jalen Hurts is up to the task of leading this football team, even though he has been voted a captain, and seems to have won over his teammates and coaches.We have no idea what a Sirianni-coached team is going to look like.He said he's hoping for this: "I want them to see a tough team that gives everything they got, that's fundamentally sound, that fights for each other, that's accountable," said SirianniSo what's a successful season? Are we judging that on wins and losses? The over/under for wins in Vegas for the Birds is 7. So if they go 8-9, do we deem that a success?Is it a solid season from Hurts at quarterback? Low turnovers, the ability to stay healthy? Signs that he has the potential to be a franchise guy?Or how about Sirianni? Think of this -- Andy Reid's first season, the team went 5-11, and he is unequivocally a successful NFL head coach.In Doug Pederson's first year here he went 7-9, missing the playoffs. And he of course eventually won a Super Bowl.And going way back, in Dick Vermeil's first year, at the same age as Sirianni, also without ever having coached an NFL game like Pederson and Reid, he went 4-10. Vermeil is headed to the Hall of Fame.So what will success look like with Sirianni?So many what ifs, but most exciting, this certainty -- we have real football to talk about once again.