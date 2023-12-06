How the Eagles can clinch a playoff spot Sunday vs. the Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Birds are one of three NFL teams that could punch their ticket to the postseason. Here's how they can get it done.

If things go right on Sunday, get ready to buy your 2023 Birds playoff gear!

The Philadelphia Eagles have made it to the playoffs the past two years, highlighted by last year's march to the Super Bowl.

This season, the Birds own the NFL's best record and another playoff berth is in reach as early as Sunday night in Dallas.

Here is the math the Birds need to get in (via NFL.com):

1. PHI win + SEA loss or tie OR

2. PHI win + LAR loss or tie OR

3. PHI win + GB loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR

4. PHI win + GB loss or tie + DET loss OR

5. PHI tie + LAR loss + SEA loss OR

6. PHI tie + LAR loss + MIN loss or tie OR

7. PHI tie + LAR loss + GB loss or tie OR

8. PHI tie + SEA loss + MIN loss or tie OR

9. PHI tie + SEA loss + GB loss or tie OR

10. PHI tie + MIN loss + GB loss

The simplest path on paper appears to be an Eagles win in Dallas combined with a Rams loss.

Los Angeles (6-6) travels to Baltimore, a team currently 9-3 and vying for a No. 1 seed in the AFC.