Philadelphia Eagles host Gold Star Families for gaming night

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles hosted military families Wednesday night to kick off "Salute to Service" month.

The team invited the nonprofit Gold Star Gamers to Lincoln Financial Field for a night of video games with Eagles players.

"It's my ball!" 7-year-old Nehemiah Rodriguez told Eagles offensive tackle Fred Johnson.

"No, it's not. It's my ball!" Johnson responded as the two duked it out in a game of Madden 24.

"He thinks he can beat me but he can't," joked Rodriguez.

"I guarantee I score on this next play," Fred said.

Rodriguez was one of about a dozen kids who had the chance to play video games with Eagles players.

"All of these kids have lost a parent in combat, training, in the military, and this helps them become social," Julian Boddy, a volunteer with Gold Star Gamers explained.

Eagles players Devon Allen, Rick Lovato, and Brandon Graham also got in on the fun.

When asked, however, if they planned on going easy on the kids the players had strong opinions.

"Uh no. This is our house so I have to protect it," Allen joked.

The friendly competition meant the world to Sue Pascal and her two sons. Her husband, Bill, was a Marine. He passed away 16 years ago and was an avid Eagles fan.

"It's nice for them to be able to honor their dad because it's not very easy to keep his memory alive after 16 years," said Pascal.

On Wednesday, his boys got to hang out with his favorite team, which happens to be on top of the league.

The Eagles are playing well this year, hoping for another Super Bowl, but before we get there, we need to crown the Madden 24 Super Bowl winner. Who's it going to be Rodriguez or Johnson? Who's it going to be?

"Uhhh Fred," said Rodriguez.

"It's a great game plan like I said before. I'm doing my best to not lose," said Johnson.