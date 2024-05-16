WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Renowned Pa. sculptor creates larger-than-life animal art for Elmwood Park Zoo

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Thursday, May 16, 2024 8:34PM
Pa. sculptor creates larger-than-life animal art for Elmwood Park Zoo
The many sculptures made by Zenos Frudakis are recognized across Philadelphia and the world. This time, his art will be roaring into the Elmwood Park Zoo.The many sculptures made by Zenos Frudakis are recognized across Philadelphia. This time, his art will be roaring into the Elmwood Park Zoo.

GLENSIDE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Zenos Frudakis has spent a lifetime crafting larger-than-life sculptures that have become icons around the world.

His latest sculptures will be roaring into the Elmwood Park Zoo this year as the zoo prepares to unveil their multi-million dollar renovations.

The Zoo's new Welcome Center and Veterinary Health Center is expected to open on June 27, 2024. Guests will be able to get an inside look at the zoo's veterinary team, which in turn will be able to provide even greater care to animals who come through their doors.

At the center of the plaza will be a fountain featuring four sculptures made by Frudakis. The piece will feature the buck and fawn at first and will be joined by the remaining doe and jaguar as they are completed.

Watch the video above to get a sneak preview of the animal art.

To learn more about Zenos Frudakis or the Elmwood Park Zoo, visit their websites.

RELATED: Traumatic brain injury survivor earns art exhibit at Stockton University

A skateboarding accident left Maryn Skylar Olson fighting for her life. Since then, she has used the power of art to overcome her challenges.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW