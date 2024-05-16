Renowned Pa. sculptor creates larger-than-life animal art for Elmwood Park Zoo

The many sculptures made by Zenos Frudakis are recognized across Philadelphia. This time, his art will be roaring into the Elmwood Park Zoo.

The many sculptures made by Zenos Frudakis are recognized across Philadelphia and the world. This time, his art will be roaring into the Elmwood Park Zoo.

The many sculptures made by Zenos Frudakis are recognized across Philadelphia and the world. This time, his art will be roaring into the Elmwood Park Zoo. The many sculptures made by Zenos Frudakis are recognized across Philadelphia. This time, his art will be roaring into the Elmwood Park Zoo.

The many sculptures made by Zenos Frudakis are recognized across Philadelphia and the world. This time, his art will be roaring into the Elmwood Park Zoo. The many sculptures made by Zenos Frudakis are recognized across Philadelphia. This time, his art will be roaring into the Elmwood Park Zoo.

The many sculptures made by Zenos Frudakis are recognized across Philadelphia and the world. This time, his art will be roaring into the Elmwood Park Zoo. The many sculptures made by Zenos Frudakis are recognized across Philadelphia. This time, his art will be roaring into the Elmwood Park Zoo.

GLENSIDE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Zenos Frudakis has spent a lifetime crafting larger-than-life sculptures that have become icons around the world.

His latest sculptures will be roaring into the Elmwood Park Zoo this year as the zoo prepares to unveil their multi-million dollar renovations.

The Zoo's new Welcome Center and Veterinary Health Center is expected to open on June 27, 2024. Guests will be able to get an inside look at the zoo's veterinary team, which in turn will be able to provide even greater care to animals who come through their doors.

At the center of the plaza will be a fountain featuring four sculptures made by Frudakis. The piece will feature the buck and fawn at first and will be joined by the remaining doe and jaguar as they are completed.

Watch the video above to get a sneak preview of the animal art.

To learn more about Zenos Frudakis or the Elmwood Park Zoo, visit their websites.

RELATED: Traumatic brain injury survivor earns art exhibit at Stockton University