Eagles to sign ex-Giants RB Saquon Barkley to 3-year deal, ESPN sources say

PHILADELPHIA -- Former New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley reached an agreement with the Philadelphia Eagles on a three-year, $37.75 million contract that could be worth up to $46.75M and includes $26M fully guaranteed at signing, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Barkley now beats the franchise tag number and has a maximum average-per-year salary of $15.833M, which would be the second-highest for an RB in NFL History.

The two-time Pro Bowl running back rushed for just 962 yards and six touchdowns for the Giants last season, missing three games with a high-ankle sprain suffered in a Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Barkley, 27, played last season on an adjusted franchise tag that netted him $10.1 million after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a long-term deal. The Giants eventually elected against using the tag again this year at $12.1 million, which allowed him to hit free agency.

He had repeatedly expressed his desire to be a "Giant for life," but Barkley turned down an offer last season that would have guaranteed him approximately $23 million, a source told ESPN.

Barkley said goodbye to the Giants' fans on social media.

After the second overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft got off to an electric start with a career-best 2,028 total yards to win Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, Barkley's career has been marred by injury. He has missed at least three games in four of the past five seasons, including most of the 2020 campaign because of a torn ACL.

Barkley has rushed for 5,211 yards and 35 touchdowns in his six seasons with the Giants. He also has 288 receptions for 2,100 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In Philadelphia, Birds fans said they're excited about Barkley playing at the Linc, especially if it meant throwing salt in the wound of their divisional rivals.

"Saquon's that guy. He's tough," one fan commented.

No one is more excited about the move than Barkley's former football coach at Whitehall High School, who told Action News this is a homecoming he never could've dreamed of.

"I can get rid of this sweatshirt and I can start wearing the sweatshirt that I really wanted to wear this whole time. Fly Eagles Fly!" said Barkley's former coach Brian Gilbert.

Gilbert coached Barkley while the now pro-athlete was a student living near Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The coach said this was a great move for the Eagles.

"You think about the weapons that the Eagles already have: the receiver core, Jalen. You know, who's going to get the ball? Saquon can catch it out of the backfield. I see the screen game being a great fit," said Gilbert.

Barkley was also a standout on the field at Penn State. That's why Gilbert believes the Eagles and Philadelphia as a whole are getting someone special.

"Not just the Eagles, but the city of Philadelphia is going to get an ambassador. Someone that's going to do the city right," he said.

He also said the community of Whitehall will have Barkley's back.

"He means a lot to our community, not only him but his whole family," Gilbert said.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan contributed to this report.