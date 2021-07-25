Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles fill need in secondary with CB Steven Nelson

The Pittsburgh Steelers released Nelson on March 23

((AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack))

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms with cornerback Steven Nelson on a one-year contract Sunday, filling a need in their secondary.

Terms were not disclosed but a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that the contract is worth more than $4 million.

Nelson is expected to compete for playing time opposite Darius Slay at one of the Eagles' outside cornerback spots. He provides experience for an Eagles secondary that lacked it beyond Slay and Avonte Maddox, who likely will start at the nickelback position.

The Pittsburgh Steelers released Nelson on March 23, a week after the team granted the cornerback permission to seek a trade.

READ MORE: Eagles DE Ryan Kerrigan helps rescue bulldogs

Nelson joined the Steelers in 2019, signing a three-year, $25.5 million contract after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nelson, who turned 28 in January, started 30 games in two seasons for the Steelers, recording three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and 95 solo tackles -- including two for loss.

Selected in the third round of the 2015 draft by the Chiefs, Nelson has seven interceptions, 52 passes defended and 291 tackles in 82 regular-season games.

The Eagles released defensive tackle Willie Henry in a corresponding move Sunday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaaction news sportsnflphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2021 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Eagles' Rodney McLeod aims to help Philly youth through fashion
Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey feels good about possible ...
Hot Darnold hopes to get Panthers on track vs. Hurts, Eagles
Sirianni, Eagles 'working like crazy' to tackle problem with penalties
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Show More
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Road closures, new route and more for Broad Street Run
More TOP STORIES News