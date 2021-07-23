Eagles DE Ryan Kerrigan helps rescue bulldogs

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10900201" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A banner outside Lincoln Financial Field now showcases an iconic moment in Philadelphia Eagles history.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ryan Kerrigan hounded Eagles quarterbacks for 10 years in Washington. His 13.5 sacks against the Birds are tied for the most against any team in the NFL.But now he's running with them.After a surprising signing in May, he's ready for his first Eagles training camp."Surprisingly it wasn't very weird putting on Eagles stuff during OTAs," Kerrigan tells 6abc sportscaster Jeff Skversky. "I'm fired up, ready to get rolling with the Birds."Kerrigan has more QB hits against the Eagles than any other team. The 6-foot-4-inch, 265-pound lineman is a giant on the field. But off the field, he's a gentle giant. Kerrigan and his wife Jessica rescue bulldogs."If it's up to my wife, we would have a 101 Dalmatians here," Kerrigan says with a giant smile.His wife's passion has rubbed off on him. The Kerrigans have rescued four bulldogs and currently have two living with them: Truman, a French bulldog who is blind, and Kennedy, an English bulldog who was living on the streets in China with severe skin disorder."When you realize, if you won't give a dog a home, who is? It hits ya. We had to at least have to give it a shot," Kerrigan says.The Kerrigans have done more than just give it a shot, these dogs are a big part of their family. They've been a part of baby announcements, and they give back just as much love as they've received."It's been really awesome and rewarding. I've seen situations where they've come from and pretty rough conditions. To know they are homing them well, it's such a part of our family. It makes it rewarding and we are lucky to have them," Kerrigan says.Kerrigan has found a new home in Philadelphia and he wants to continue to find a new home for dogs in need.