Super Bowl or bust: Anything short of a title will be a disappointment for the top-seeded Eagles

Just getting to the big game won't be enough after all this team has accomplished this year, says Ducis Rodgers.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl run is underway.

Obviously, the end goal is a title. It always has been. It always will be.

But what if the Eagles fall short?

Let's say they get to the NFC title game and get knocked out?

Or even the Super Bowl and lose?

Would this season still be considered a success?

Sure, they won a franchise-best 14 games during the regular season.

They won the division. They earned that coveted No. 1 seed.

But for me? I say a resounding "No."

All those accomplishments are good, but not good enough.

Here's why.

This is not a situation like the Phillies' run last season.

We felt pretty good about them. That's because the Phillies were not expected to get there - and certainly not when Bryce Harper went down midway through the season.

As the cliché goes, the Phillies were playing with house money.

Just making the playoffs felt like finding a $20 bill in your coat pocket.

And then to see what they did after they snuck in. That felt special.

The Eagles?

This is what they were SUPPOSED to do after they started the season off 8-0.

The bar was raised way back then.

Just because they suffered some injuries and lost a couple of games late in the season does not change that.

It's Super Bowl or bust. Anything less, just won't cut it.