VOTE: Which team would you least want the Philadelphia Eagles to play in the Divisional round?

The Postgame Show team discusses the Eagles' win over the Giants and clinching the No. 1 seed.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the NFC, meaning they and AFC top seed Kansas City Chiefs will be the only playoff teams not in action during Super Wild Card Weekend.

The Birds will have plenty of interest in the outcomes of the NFC games as the lowest remaining seed will come to the Linc the following weekend.

The four teams that could come to Philly are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks.

The matchup most Eagles fans will be glued to features the Bucs and the Cowboys, two teams that have plenty of history with the Birds.

The Monday Night Football playoff game will air live on 6abc at 8:15 p.m.

The 4th-seeded Bucs sent the Eagles packing last playoffs (and also en route to a Super Bowl title in 2003) and the Cowboys are not exactly a fan favorite here.

Dallas is favored by 2.5 points but is the lower seed thanks to the Eagles winning the NFC East.

The Bucs embarrassed Dallas in the season opener, 19-3, and QB Tom Brady is 7-0 all-time vs. Dallas.

The Cowboys finished 4th in the league in scoring but quarterback Dak Prescott has been a turnover machine of late, finishing with a league-leading 15 INTs despite only playing in 12 games.

The Seahawks face the toughest matchup, playing the white-hot 49ers who have won an NFL-best 10 straight games heading into the postseason. Seattle is a whopping 9.5-point underdog and lost both regular-season matchups to San Fran.

The 6th-seeded Giants are 3-point underdogs but face a Vikings team that won 13 games and beat them in December, 27-24.

Which team would you least want the Eagles to face in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs: One of the 2 NFC East foes, the upstart Seahawks or the team that sent them packing last year?