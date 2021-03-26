Philadelphia Eagles trade down in this year's draft, get first-round pick in 2022

👀 Eagles could have 3 picks in the 1st round picks next year!



1️⃣ #Eagles 1st Round Pick

1️⃣ #Dolphins 1st Round Pick

1️⃣ #Colts 1st Round Pick *️⃣



*️⃣ If Carson Wentz plays 75% of snaps or plays 70% and Colts go to playoffs

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles are moving back several spots in this year's draft, but will pick up a first-round pick in the 2022 draft.Friday's move came after the San Francisco 49ers traded up with the Miami Dolphins for the No. 3 pick next month.The Niners sent the Dolphins a No. 12 pick, along with first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 plus a third-rounder in 2022 to get the third pick, sources told ESPN.As a result, the Dolphins finished Friday's moves with the No. 6 overall pick in this year's draft and multiple future first-round picks as part of their haul, ESPN reported.Miami then continued its dealing just a short time later, sending that No. 12 pick, No. 123 and a 2022 first-round pick to Philadelphia in exchange for the No. 6 and No. 156 picks in this year's draft, the Eagles announced.The trade by the Niners puts them in position to draft a quarterback with Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Trey Lance all possibilities. Jacksonville is expected to take Trevor Lawrence first and the New York Jets also could take a quarterback at No. 2.Drafting a quarterback would likely lead to the end of Jimmy Garoppolo's tenure in San Francisco either in a trade this season or after a year if the Niners opt to keep a veteran to help ease the transition for a rookie QB.San Francisco acquired Garoppolo midway through the 2017 season from New England for a second-round pick and gave him a $137.5 million, five-year contract the next offseason.Garoppolo helped the Niners reach the Super Bowl in the 2019 season, but he missed 23 starts the other two seasons because of injuries. That contributed to San Francisco's desire to find a more dependable option at quarterback in coach Kyle Shanahan's offense.For the Dolphins, the trade signals they're not in the market for another potential franchise quarterback, and will stake their future on Tua Tagovailoa. He was the No. 5 overall pick last year and went 6-3 as a rookie starter.Instead, Miami is taking a long-term approach toward addressing its many needs after going 10-6 last year, but missing the playoffs for the fourth season in a row. The Dolphins have stockpiled draft picks since beginning a rebuilding project when Brian Flores was hired as coach two years ago. The Dolphins have two first-round picks and two second-round picks this year, an extra third-rounder in 2022 and two first-rounders in 2023.By trading away the No. 3 overall pick, the Dolphins gave up their primary bargaining chip in a potential deal to acquire Deshaun Watson. They had been widely expected to pursue the Houston Texans' disgruntled three-time Pro Bowl quarterback if he goes on the trade market, but he has been accused of sexual assault and harassment in lawsuits filed by 16 women, making a deal unlikely for now.