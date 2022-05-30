fatal shooting

Father, 9-year-old son shot and killed in Wiissinoming section of Philadelphia

Police say there were two shooters inside the vehicle who fired at least 13 shots.
By
Father, 9-year-old son shot and killed in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that killed a man and his 9-year-old son on Sunday night.

It happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of Carver Street in the city's Wissinoming section.

Police say the 37-year-old father and his 9-year-old son had just parked near their home. The victims were still sitting in their car when a dark-colored vehicle, possibly an SUV, drove by.

There were two shooters inside the vehicle who fired at least 13 shots.

Officers examined bullet holes in the victims' car and shell casings in the street.

"The crime scene consists of at least 13 rounds from two separate caliber weapons, striking both victims multiple times," according to Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace.

Pace said the vehicle was struck multiple times as were two nearby houses.

"And it appears, after the shooters who began shooting at the vehicle as they were approaching it, they continued shooting at the vehicle as they were driving away," Pace explained.

Arriving officers rushed the victims to area hospitals.

The father was pronounced dead shortly after arriving to the hospital.

His son was taken to Saint Christopher's for Children where he was also pronounced dead.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 215-686-TIP.
