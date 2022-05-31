1 dead, 1 injured after nearly 70 gunshots fired in North Philadelphia

#BREAKING One dead one in critical. Police say almost 70 shots were fired in the area of Oxford & Bouvier, blocks away from Temple’s campus.



One person is in custody but police are searching for multiple people that opened fire. A rifle was one of the weapons used. @6abc pic.twitter.com/28NwyOCKU9 — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) May 31, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in North Philadelphia Monday evening.Authorities say nearly 70 gunshots rang out in the area of Oxford and Bouvier streets, just blocks away from Temple University.One person died as a result of the shooting and another person is listed as critical at an area hospital.One suspect was taken into custody but police say additional suspects are being sought.Further details on the shooting have not been released.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.