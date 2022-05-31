1 dead, 1 injured after nearly 70 gunshots fired in North Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in North Philadelphia Monday evening.

Authorities say nearly 70 gunshots rang out in the area of Oxford and Bouvier streets, just blocks away from Temple University.



One person died as a result of the shooting and another person is listed as critical at an area hospital.

One suspect was taken into custody but police say additional suspects are being sought.

Further details on the shooting have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashooting
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Coatesville man arrested in murder of 2 women, unborn child
Memorial Day: Remembering those who never came home
Philly woman mourns husband, son killed in holiday weekend shooting
Crowds enjoy Memorial Day at the Jersey Shore
Trenton nurses save kitten stuck in sewer
AccuWeather: Record territory Tuesday
Survey of Philly students reveals most worry about their safety
Show More
CrossFit gym in NJ honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice
SEPTA police searching for suspect who stole man's phone
Father, 12-year-old son save 4-year-old boy who jumped into pool
Travelers make their way back from holiday weekend
Three teenage siblings tutor students in West Philly neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News