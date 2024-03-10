Philadelphia Film Society, Temple University host Oscars watch parties to cheer on local nominees

As the red carpet was rolled out, champagne was flowing at the Philadelphia Film Society.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The biggest night in Hollywood has Philadelphia ties, but this isn't a shock - would you expect anything less from the City of Brotherly Love?

Philadelphia brought the glitz and glam to the Oscars, with two local nominees walking away with awards.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph from Mount Airy won Best Supporting actress for 'The Holdovers,' and Jennifer Lame, a graduate from Episcopal Academy, won Best Editing for 'Oppenheimer.'

As the red carpet was rolled out, champagne was flowing at the Philadelphia Film Society.

The organization hosted its 11th annual Oscars party on Sunday.

Roughly 400 guests were expected to attend, all dressed in their best Hollywood glam.

One attendee even dressed with a bit of Philadelphia grit, wearing a 'Rocky' inspired gown.

"It's a culmination of a full year of cinema, you get to celebrate how much you love film," noted Andrew Greenblatt, CEO and executive director of the Philadelphia Film Society.

At Temple Univerity, students also came out to show their support for the local nominees, including two school alums, Randolph and Colman Domingo.

"We're super excited that two of our alums are nominated for academy awards," said Jason Lindner, associate director of marketing communications for Theatre Film Media Arts School.

"Overwhelmed with so much happiness for these people who have worked so hard and paved a path for students," said Hannah Nguyen, a sophomore at Temple.