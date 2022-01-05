Experts share fire safety tips in wake of deadly Philadelphia duplex fire

There are three different kinds of smoke detectors, and you need to be aware of which you have so you know when to replace them.
Experts share fire safety tips in wake of deadly Philly duplex fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family, friends, and community members are devastated after a duplex fire in Philadelphia's Fairmount section killed at least 12 people Wednesday morning.

This incident is a tragic wake-up call for everyone as fire officials say there were no working smoke detectors in these units where the victims lost their lives on the 800 block of N. 23rd Street.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Housing Authority, which is essentially the landlord for these units, said PHA inspected the two units in April and May of 2021.

They say the smoke detectors in both units were working at that time.

So the question remains: What happened to those detectors that were inoperable Wednesday morning?

There are three different kinds of smoke detectors, and you need to be aware of which you have so you know when to replace them.

Some newer homes have smoke detectors that are hardwired and do not need to be replaced. But more common are smoke detectors with batteries.

Some have lithium batteries that last 10 years. Those are tamper-proof, and instead of replacing the battery, you replace the entire detector every decade.

That's the type PHA said were in the home of that deadly fire, seven in Unit A and six in Unit B of the home.

The other, cheaper option is a smoke detector with removable batteries.

If you have one of those, you need to make sure the batteries are replaced twice a year as a recommendation.

Fire experts say a good time to do that is during the switch to daylight saving time and then back again.

And PHA did make a plea Wednesday for everyone to be safe.

"Please don't tamper with smoke detectors or take the batteries out for any reason," said Dinesh Indala, senior executive vice president of operations for PHA.

Action News also wants to remind people about fire safety in general.

On Christmas morning, there was a devastating fire in Bucks County that claimed the lives of a father and his two young boys.

Fire officials confirmed they believe the fire was ignited by lights on a Christmas tree.

So, if you still have a Christmas tree in your home, it is likely dry.

Philadelphia fire officials said there were no working smoke detectors in the units where more than a dozen people lost their lives.



Experts suggest making sure the lights on them are off and get rid of the tree as soon as you can.

Also, as the weather gets colder, more people tend to use space heaters.

Put those on timers and make sure they have automatic shut-off when they become too hot.

And finally, have an evacuation plan for a fire emergency.

Know all of your options for getting out. It's also a good idea to see about getting a home sprinkler system.

Some new row homes in Philadelphia are required to have them.

Experts also suggest making sure you have enough smoke alarms.

6abc has had a longstanding partnership with the Philadelphia fire department to provide smoke detectors to people who need them with the help of Kidde and Operation 6abc Save a Life.

