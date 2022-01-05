Smoke detectors: How to get them for your home in the Philadelphia region, and why you should

GETTING SMOKE DETECTORS FOR YOUR HOME

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In a fire, a smoke detector can give you the time you need to save your life - and the lives of those you love.The National Fire Protection Association says you should install smoke detectors on every level of your home, including every sleeping room and outside each separate sleeping area.You should test your smoke alarm at least once per month by using the test button.Smoke detectors should be replaced every 10 years, and you should change your battery when you change your clocks as daylight saving time starts and ends.The Consumer Product Safety Commission says about 2,000 people are killed in residential fires every year. Most fire victims are killed by smoke inhalation and toxic cases, not burns, the CPSC said.The commission said two-thirds of home fire deaths occur in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms."A majority of fatal fires happen when families are asleep because occupants are unaware of the fire until there is not adequate time to escape. A smoke alarm stands guard around the clock, and when it first senses smoke, it sounds a shrill alarm. This often allows a family the precious, but limited, time needed to escape," the CPSC says.If you're wondering what kind of smoke detector to get, you can start by checking out a list of the best smoke detectors atIf you can't afford smoke alarms, you might be able to get them for free.Here's how:: Call 311 orto get smoke detectors for your home. They will be installed by the fire department. The city notes that if you live in a rented unit and the landlord has not provided working smoke detectors: Residents can contact theto apply for free smoke detectors: Residents can contact theto apply for free smoke detectors: Contact the American Red Cross of the National Capital and Greater Cheseapeake Region at-No matter where you live, you can alwaysfor help getting smoke detectors for your home.