Firefighters battle massive blaze at Philadelphia Catholic school

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a three-alarm blaze at a Catholic school in Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill neighborhood.

The flames broke out around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Our Mother of Consolation School located on East Chestnut Hill Avenue.

Chopper 6 was overhead as heavy smoke billowed from the school.

About 120 firefighters are working to get the blaze under control.

According to officials, no one was in the school when the fire broke out.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

