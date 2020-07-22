Flyers sign Oskar Lindblom to 3-year, $9M contract just weeks after finishing cancer treatments

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6292435" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom rang the bell to signfiy the end of his cancer treatment.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Flyers have signed left wing Oskar Lindblom to a three-year, $9-million contract extension just weeks after he finished cancer treatments, the team announced Wednesday.The 23-year-old's new contract has an average annual value of $3-million."I am very excited to be a part of the Flyers for the next three seasons," Lindblom said in a press release. "The support that the organization, the fans, and the entire NHL has given me has been quite overwhelming. I can't wait to get back skating with the boys and being the professional hockey player I know I can be. I want to thank the Flyers for giving me this opportunity and I look forward to the day I'm back and contributing to the team's success."This past season, Lindblom recorded 11 goal, tied for the team lead, and 18 points in 30 games, when he was diagnosed in December with Ewing's sarcoma,a cancerous tumor that grows in the bones or in the tissue around bones..On July 2, he finished his treatments at the Abramson Cancer Center at Pennsylvania Hospital where his medical team deemed him to be without evidence of cancer at this time.Lindblom rang the bell signifying the end of his treatments and he thanked the nursing staff."I can't even explain how I feel," Lindblom said at the time. "It feels like having my birthday, Christmas and all those holidays at the same time. It feels awesome to be done. I can't wait to get back to normal life again and feel like I'm living."Lindblom, his girlfriend and the nurses, all in masks, posed for photos and he presented the staff with his autographed No. 23 jersey."From family to friends to fans, I can't explain how much that meant to me, especially at the start," Lindblom said. "It was a rough time and I got all those kind words. It just made me feel so much better and calm and (it was) a real help."Lindblom was recently named a finalist for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which is awarded annually by the NHL to the player who best embodies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the game of hockey.During his treatments, Lindblom continued to visit his team and even skated with them at the Flyers' complex in Voorhees, New Jersey.A native of Gavle, Sweden, Lindblom was originally selected by the Flyers in the fifth round (138th overall) in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, which was held in Philadelphia. He signed his first deal with the club, a three-year entry-level contact, on May 30, 2017.----ESPN contributed to this report