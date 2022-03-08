Gas prices continue to rise in Philadelphia area; drivers watch as sign changes in front of them

Prices, already at record-breaking numbers, shot up even higher Tuesday.
A gallon of regular jumped by 10 cents in the Philadelphia area to $4.40 a gallon, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic. That's up 62 cents in the last week.
The average statewide in Pennsylvania is $4.31, up 8 cents.
South Jersey is up 14 cents overnight to $4.23.
New Jersey saw its statewide gas average rise 10 cents to $4.27.
Delaware's average climbed 12 cents to $4.22 a gallon.
The national average is $4.17, up 11 cents overnight.
People getting gas couldn't help but gawk at the price rising in real-time.
Video was taken at a Shell gas station in Bethlehem, Pa. on Monday.
People filling their tanks stopped to watch the price tick up from $4 a gallon to $4.41!
All these numbers are expected to keep rising.