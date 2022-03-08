Gas prices continue to rise in Philadelphia area; drivers watch as sign changes in front of them

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11630881" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Any fuel that keeps anything moving, we're going to see those prices. Unfortunately, those price increases will be passed along to consumers," said AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the war in Ukraine rages and talk of banning Russian oil gains momentum, you're going to have to dig even deeper to fill up at the gas pump.Prices, already at record-breaking numbers, shot up even higher Tuesday.A gallon of regular jumped by 10 cents in the Philadelphia area to $4.40 a gallon, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic. That's up 62 cents in the last week.The average statewide in Pennsylvania is $4.31, up 8 cents.South Jersey is up 14 cents overnight to $4.23.New Jersey saw its statewide gas average rise 10 cents to $4.27.Delaware's average climbed 12 cents to $4.22 a gallon.The national average is $4.17, up 11 cents overnight.People getting gas couldn't help but gawk at the price rising in real-time.Video was taken at a Shell gas station in Bethlehem, Pa. on Monday.People filling their tanks stopped to watch the price tick up from $4 a gallon to $4.41!All these numbers are expected to keep rising.