Will rising fuel prices impact summer travel? Experts weigh in

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With gas prices continuing to soar across the country, the price of everything is on its way up.Lizette Rovira of Reading, Pennsylvania says she and her family are planning two international trips this summer.She says they're saving extra money if the increasing fuel prices cause airline tickets to go up."If they do go up, I mean we're probably going to have to drop one of the trips," said Rovira.The cost of crude oil topped $120 a barrel on Monday, according to AAA.This means planning that summer vacation may get more expensive."Any fuel that keeps anything moving, we're going to see those prices. Unfortunately, those price increases will be passed along to consumers," said AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell.Flight experts say generally, airlines set fares far in advance, so fuel costs won't be reflected in fares for several months."If current oil prices are sustained, I expect folks purchasing tickets in June, July, August to really see that show up in their bottom line," said Willis Orlando, senior flight expert for Scott's Cheap Flights.For now, rideshare drivers say they're absorbing the costs."It's gone from about $40 to fill up my tank to $70, $75," said Jeff, who is an Uber and Lyft driver in Fairmount. "You have the expenses of your car, insurance, telephone, everything. You're not making much. It was a lot better three years ago when I started."According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular will cost you $4.30 in the Philadelphia area, with Montgomery and Delaware counties coming in at the top at $4.31.That's higher than Pennsylvania's average, which is $4.23 per gallon as of Monday.In Delaware, the average for a gallon of regular is $4.10, while in New Jersey it is $4.17.