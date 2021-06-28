1 killed as police break up party; 2 others hurt in separate Philadelphia shootings

Man shot while officers break up North Philly party

PHILADELPHIA -- The gun violence epidemic continued to plague Philadelphia late Sunday night into Monday morning, killing one person and injuring two others.

Police said gunfire rang out as hundreds of people were walking through the area after officers tried to break up a nearby party in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened at North 16th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

22nd district officers had arrived at the scene to break up the unruly crowds. They called in dozens of officers from neighboring districts to help disperse the dozens and dozens of people, police said.

As officers tried to maintain control of the situation, police said a 19-year-old male was shot at least twice.

As the officers were placing the victim into a police vehicle, an unknown suspect began shooting in the direction of the police.

Officers took cover and proceeded to the area where the gunshots were coming from, but did not find the suspect. Police said the officers did not discharge their weapons. No officers were injured.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Officers recovered two handguns near the area, but it's unknown if they were used in the shooting.

Ending the cycle of gun violence means setting aside 'petty beefs,' community advocates say
Philadelphia police are investigating a series of shootings that left multiple people dead and nearly two dozen injured since Friday night.


A man was shot and killed around 12:30 a.m. Monday in Kensington.

SEPTA police heard several gunshots in the 2600 block of Kensington Avenue, under the El train.



Police found the victim and rushed him to the hospital where he died.
No arrests have been made.

A 15-year-old was shot in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Monday on the 5000 block of Keyster Street.

Police said the shooting happened inside a home.

The teen was rushed to Einstein Medical Center in serious condition.

Investigators have not released details on what sparked the shooting.
