Philadelphia triple shooting kills 1; teen injured in separate incident

Police are investigating shootings in Spring Garden and Strawberry Mansion.
Triple shooting kills 1 man, critically injures 2

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gun violence in Philadelphia left one man dead and three others critically injured in two separate incidents.

DEADLY TRIPLE SHOOTING



Police are investigating a triple shooting and crash in the Spring Garden section of the city.

Police found a car riddled with bullets on the 1400 block of Parrish Street around 2:25 a.m. Monday.

The shot-up vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

Officers located three shooting victims at the scene.

All three were taken to the hospital.

Police say a man, between the age of 25 to 35, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Two other men in their 20s are in extremely critical condition.

Police found multiple shell casings at the crash scene.

TEEN SHOT


An 18-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting in Strawberry Mansion.

An 18-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting in Strawberry Mansion.



Police were called to the 1800 block of North Marston Street around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. Once at the scene, officers found the victim had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators say there were multiple shell casings and the crime scene continued onto West Berks Street.

No arrests have been made in either incident.

WATCH: "Confronting The Crisis: Gun Violence"



6abc and WHYY team up for a town hall on the gun violence crisis in Philadelphia, which has claimed more than 345 lives this year.

