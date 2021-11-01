Philadelphia triple shooting kills 1; teen injured in separate incident

DEADLY TRIPLE SHOOTING
Police are investigating a triple shooting and crash in the Spring Garden section of the city.
Police found a car riddled with bullets on the 1400 block of Parrish Street around 2:25 a.m. Monday.
The shot-up vehicle crashed into a utility pole.
Officers located three shooting victims at the scene.
All three were taken to the hospital.
Police say a man, between the age of 25 to 35, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Two other men in their 20s are in extremely critical condition.
Police found multiple shell casings at the crash scene.
TEEN SHOT
An 18-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting in Strawberry Mansion.
Police were called to the 1800 block of North Marston Street around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. Once at the scene, officers found the victim had been shot multiple times.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Investigators say there were multiple shell casings and the crime scene continued onto West Berks Street.
No arrests have been made in either incident.