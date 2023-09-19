Man shot after being ambushed while returning to West Philadelphia home

Man shot multiple times after being ambushed while returning home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a shooting victim was ambushed while returning to his home in West Philadelphia late Monday night.

The gunman waited on the porch of an abandoned home across the street on North 55th near Girard Avenue, police say.

Twelve shots were fired at the victim's home at 11:30 p.m., with one of them hitting the 42-year-old victim in the back as he stood at his front door.

The victim is hospitalized in critical condition.

Gunfire struck his house at least five times, leaving a hole in the window and a bullet lodged in the living room wall.

No arrests have been made.

It is unclear why the man was being targeted.

