Gyms, fitness centers reopen in Philadelphia with mask requirement

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gyms and fitness centers are open again in Philadelphia, but with some changes. Members are required to wear masks at all times, socially distance and class sizes are significantly smaller.At Fearless Athletics in South Philadelphia said they've been preparing for this day.On reopening day, you're greeted at the door with a temperature check and assigned to a work out section, a 10-by-10 foot box, outlined in red tape."Each member gets an assigned workout area that's pre-loaded with equipment to use," said owner Wil Vicinus.Fitness classes in Philadelphia can hold up to 10 people. At Fearless Athletics, they've limited class size to eight members who must sign up beforehand.Outside the art museum, trainers Brandon Williams and Brian King are taking advantage of the hot weather."When you're working out in these temperatures it's like a weight on top of you, an added weight pushing down on everything," said King, of BKK Fitness.Clients say they feel more comfortable outside in the oppressive heat, rather than inside a gym."As of right now no. I just feel like it going to be too clustered, with the capacity and the masks. I know there's going to be a lot of new rules, so personally, for me, I'd rather wait," says Tiara Johnson of Levittown.Along North 5th street, Peter Watts is preparing his gym, Watts Fitness Studio for reopening.The space that once held classes up to 50, now preparing for a 10 person class. Each piece of gym equipment must be socially distanced."It's a challenge because we don't have a space big enough, so we might have to take some equipment out," says Watts.Watts Fitness Studio is planning for an early August opening.The announcement that gyms could open today only came last Thursday, leaving gym owners with only four days to prepare.Still, gym owners are glad they can get back to business, the safe way.