Demand for COVID-19 testing kits grow amid rising cases across Philadelphia region

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Long lines wrapped around Community Academy of Philadelphia Charter School Saturday morning as hundreds waited for free COVID-19 testing kits."It's a little bit difficult to get tests from time to time," said Zachary Brommer of Fishtown. "It's nice to have that on-demand aspect, especially with the holidays coming up, being able to test if we're going somewhere right before."The Philadelphia Health Department gave away the free kits and vaccinations to promote healthy holiday gatherings this year amid a rise in COVID-19 cases."It's good to have your loved ones tested-- or yourself tested before gathering during the holidays. Especially if you're going to be gathering with older adults, grandparents, cancer patients, people who are immunocompromised," said spokesperson Matt Rankin.According to 6abc's Data Journalism Team, there's a surge in COVID-19 cases in the five-county region due to the delta variant, with Montgomery County cases increasing 123% over the last month and Delaware County cases increasing 150%."I am a little nervous that schools are going to shut down again," said Carrie Carra of Harleysville. "That's my big thing like I don't want the schools to shut down again, but I like that we live out here, and the restaurants are still kind of open."A Walgreens spokesperson said due to "incredible demand for at-home testing," they imposed purchase limits for at-home COVID-19 testing products."I have a large family and a bunch of little kids, so for me, it's important for me to monitor my health to benefit them and make sure that I'm not making anyone else sick around me," said Charity Nichols of Washington D.C.Montgomery County officials said demand for the vaccines has gone up significantly for several reasons, including holiday travel, meeting workplace requirements, and concern about the new variant."The ACIP booster recommendation for everyone helped influence folks to get their boosters," said Kelly Cofrancisco, spokesperson for Montgomery County Office of Public Health. "The pediatric vaccine second doses are also coming due, which leads to an uptick in the numbers as well."