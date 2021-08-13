People try to stay cool outside in Philadelphia under blazing summer sun

heat wave

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- People were looking to get outside on Friday morning before the temperatures began to skyrocket as the Philadelphia region swelters under another heat wave.

It's a good idea to get inside before the summer sun reaches its full intensity, because for as hot as the air temperature can be the ground and other hard surfaces can be much worse.

In fact, the ground at Seger playground in Center City was 160 degrees, as shown on a heat gun reading during Action News at Noon.

It's hotter than normal, and it has been like this for several days. What you're experiencing is a heat wave. How did it form?



Action News was at the playground earlier in the day where parents brought their children before it got to be unbearable.

"We come out in the morning, air conditioning during the day, stay hydrated, popsicles, ice cream - that's how we do it," said Bradley Davis of Rittenhouse.

"You sweat for no reason, and that's what's so bothersome. You never know what to wear because even if you wear your coolest clothes you still feel hot," said Naledi Matlakala of Wayne, Pa.

During the last day of this heat wave, the sun is sizzling all kinds of surfaces like metal slides, the rubber playground flooring and benches.

"He tried going down the slide, and touched the slide, and it was pretty hot for him," said Christine Bakun of South Philadelphia. "So we try to stay in the shade as much as possible."

AccuWeather has the details you need to know about heat stroke, a serious health condition, and heat exhaustion, which can precede it.



Health officials say take note: symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating; cold, pale and clammy skin; a fast, weak pulse; and nausea or vomiting.

In this heat you'll want to be sure you're doing everything you can to lower your body temperature and, of course, drink plenty of water.

