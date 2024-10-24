New short film 'Underdogs' highlights rebuilding of South Philadelphia rec center

When the Vare Rec Center in South Philadelphia closed in 2019 it left a scrappy gymnastics team without a place to train.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 'Underdogs' is the title and focus of a new, inspiring short film that's sure to touch your heart.

It features the closure and rebuilding of a South Philadelphia recreation center through the lens of a gymnastics team whose grit and Philly spirit are rewarded in the end.

From executive producers Connor Barwin, a former Eagle, and Kris Mendoza, of Maestro Filmworks, comes a true Philadelphia story.

"Our mission at Maestro has always been to tell stories that need to be told and this really just fits that mandate for us," said Mendoza.

Rising from rock bottom, the Vare Gymnastics Team defied the odds.

"And one of our gymnasts, Samaya Turner, said to everybody, 'It doesn't matter where we are as long as we're together,'" said Coach Karin Smerker.

The girls continued to train, compete, and win.

'Underdogs' shines a bright spotlight on the team's passion, persistence, determination, and resilience.

"It captures what our program is about the love, the support, the connection," said Smerker.

"For the first time, I felt like it clicked for me like really, that's what a team is. These kids need each other, they depend on one another," said Director Maria Vattimo.

Vattimo also highlights Philly's unique spirit.

"And together we are all going to build the best rec center in Philadelphia," said Connor Barwin in the film.

Barwin's foundation, Make the World Better, MTWB, steps up to help rebuild Vare.

"Part of the secret sauce of MTWB has always been the goodwill that Connor has created," said Executive Director of MTWB Jesse Rendell. "He's the real deal, and without him, we certainly wouldn't be able to have the things we've achieved."

A former teammate, Jason Kelce, is also on the foundation's board.

"I love it. They're like, they're part of the Eagles. It's crazy to me," said Vare gymnast Lainie Burns.

The new rec center comes with a brand-new gymnastics facility.

"It's very beautiful. It's way bigger -- double the equipment that we used to have," said Coach Natasha Rogers.

"What I'm hoping people get out of this film is," Mendoza said. "Creating spaces, safe spaces, for people in the neighborhood and how important rec centers are for young people to thrive through sport."

Smerker was asked what it's like to watch the story unfold on film.

"It's amazing. I knew it was going to be good, but it just brought tears to my eyes because it's such a beautiful, beautiful presentation of our program," Smerker replied.

'Underdogs' is a 26-minute short documentary packed with Philly pride. You may know the ending, but the journey is something to behold.

The film premiered at the Philadelphia Film Festival on October 22.

You can catch the second screening on Sunday, October 27 at 5:45 p.m. at the Film Society East Theater.