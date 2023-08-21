Hundreds turn out for City of Philadelphia hiring event amid worker shortage

Hundreds of people turned out at a city hiring event on Monday in University City to apply for public sector jobs amid a worker shortage.

"I've been without a job for six months," said Joseph Martin, who was one of the first in line for the event held at the AFSMCE Council 33 building. "I just decided to try something else. Keep moving forward."

While he was inside applying for a job, city and union leaders gathered outside to get the word out about the shortage of workers.

"Come work for us. We need you. We are down in every category, as every city across the country is," said Mayor Jim Kenney.

Across the United States, it's estimated that there are 970,000 public sector job openings. In Philadelphia, the city needs hundreds of workers for sanitation, the airport, nursing and parks & rec.

The shortage has had a real impact. In May, a staff shortage at the Philadelphia Industrial Corrections Center was blamed for a prison escape. The prisons are down about 1,000 employees.

Officials said filing these jobs helps the city and local families.

"I became a city worker. I've been here for 25 years," said Earnest Garrett, president of District Council 33. "I've been able to put braces on my kid's teeth, all my sons have went through college, and I thank city employment for that."

That's what many of the job-seekers were after at the event: an opportunity and a better life.

"I've been looking for a job currently for six months," said Bianca Reeves. "I want more of a career."

Visit Phila.gov/Jobs to get a look at open positions with the city.