Triplets take on trades during summer mentorship program

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Elise, Eliana, and Elimaris Berrios spent the summer learning about new career opportunities they can pursue once they graduate high school.

The triplets participated in the Girl's Inc.'s Mentoring Young Women in Construction (MyWIC) camp with the Philadelphia Youth Network.

Girls Inc. provides opportunities for about 3,000 girls each year with an emphasis on reaching out to underserved communities.

