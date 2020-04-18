SUV driver flees scene after crashing into another vehicle, pedestrian injured in North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the driver of an SUV who fled the scene after crashing into another vehicle and injuring a pedestrian.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. Friday at 17th and Diamond streets in North Philadelphia.

A nearby pizza shop's surveillance camera captured the SUV slamming into another vehicle.

The impact sent one of the vehicles careening into a 21-year-old woman as she was crossing the intersection.

Police said the SUV driver then got out and fled the scene leaving the woman critically injured.

She was taken by emergency officials to Temple University Hospital.

Investigators are working to get a description of the suspect.
