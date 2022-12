The Action Cam showed investigators found multiple shell casings at the intersection.

Police say an adult man was killed in the shooting.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police were called to an early morning deadly shooting in Frankford.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Monday at Kennedy and Jackson streets.

A 15-year-old victim was wounded and taken to Temple University Hospital. The teen is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.