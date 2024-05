Overturned semi blocking some lanes on RT-73 ramp to New Jersey Turnpike NB in Mt. Laurel Township

A UPS tractor-trailer crashed and fell on its side at the end of the ramp from Route 73 in Burlington County, according to police.

A UPS tractor-trailer crashed and fell on its side at the end of the ramp from Route 73 in Burlington County, according to police.

A UPS tractor-trailer crashed and fell on its side at the end of the ramp from Route 73 in Burlington County, according to police.

A UPS tractor-trailer crashed and fell on its side at the end of the ramp from Route 73 in Burlington County, according to police.

MT. LAUREL TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- An overturned semi-truck is blocking two lanes on the New Jersey Turnpike northbound in Mt. Laurel Township.

A UPS tractor-trailer crashed and fell on its side at the end of the ramp from Route 73 in Burlington County, according to police.

Chopper 6 was overhead, where traffic could be seen beginning to back up.

There has been no word on the condition of the driver or what caused the crash.

For the latest traffic in your area, click here.