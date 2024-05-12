The shooter fled the scene, but not before surveillance video captured images of him.

14-year-old gunned down on SEPTA platform in Philadelphia; shooter still sought

14-year-old gunned down on SEPTA platform in Philadelphia; shooter still sought

14-year-old gunned down on SEPTA platform in Philadelphia; shooter still sought

14-year-old gunned down on SEPTA platform in Philadelphia; shooter still sought

14-year-old gunned down on SEPTA platform in Philadelphia; shooter still sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager was gunned down on a SEPTA platform in Philadelphia last year.

Now, authorities are hoping someone will come forward to help solve his murder.

On May 13, 2023, 14-year-old Wort Whipple was on the SEPTA platform at the 52nd Street Station along the Market-Frankford Line in West Philadelphia.

Just after 2 p.m., detectives said Whipple got into an altercation with a male suspect.

Philadelphia police have identified the teen who was shot and killed on a SEPTA platform.

Officers said things turned physical when Whipple hit the suspect.

That's when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired at least two shots that struck and killed Whipple.

This happened during an increase in violence on the transportation system, and extra patrols were later added.

"(He was) 14 years old, his whole life ahead of him," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.

The shooter fled the scene, but not before surveillance video captured images of him.

Investigators also say the suspect tried to destroy evidence after the shooting by burning his clothes behind a laundromat near the train station.

"They better watch out whoever's doing this, they gotta watch out because the police will be coming after them," Montecalvosaid.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.